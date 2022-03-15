Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Acquires $10,552.40 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,552.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clinton Tyler Stafford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,786 shares of Primis Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $345.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

