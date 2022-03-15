Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.07

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG – Get Rating) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.07 and traded as high as C$19.65. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$19.15, with a volume of 232,722 shares traded.

Separately, cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.07.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

