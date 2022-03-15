Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$156.00 to C$142.00. The stock traded as low as C$103.12 and last traded at C$103.12, with a volume of 27237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$106.62.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$118.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$127.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.66%.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

