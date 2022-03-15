Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRLD. Barclays cut Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
Shares of PRLD opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $365.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.50. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $62.75.
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.
