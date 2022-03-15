Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.88. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 403,138 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on POAI. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.