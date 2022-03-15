Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.88. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 403,138 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on POAI. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $59.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
