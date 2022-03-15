Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.82% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNBS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 527.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 1,074.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

CNBS stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

