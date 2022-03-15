Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 825 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE:USB opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.