Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 726 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $211.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $184.30 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

