Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Morningstar comprises approximately 0.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.78, for a total value of $3,208,426.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $420,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,926 shares of company stock valued at $49,380,165. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MORN opened at $259.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

