Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS PEYE opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.67. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

