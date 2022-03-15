Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS PEYE opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.67. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Precision Optics Company Profile (Get Rating)
