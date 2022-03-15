PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PRA Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

