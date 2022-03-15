PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.59.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

