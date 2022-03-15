Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POWGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.13.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$39.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.88. The stock has a market cap of C$26.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.21 and a twelve month high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

