Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.13.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$39.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.88. The stock has a market cap of C$26.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of C$32.21 and a twelve month high of C$44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

