PolkaCover (CVR) Reaches Market Cap of $7.44 Million

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.44 or 0.06552634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.37 or 1.00030418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040802 BTC.

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

