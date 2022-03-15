Piper Sandler Weighs in on Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday.

XERS opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Veery Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

