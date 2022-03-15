Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $276.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $276.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.59.

NYSE PXD opened at $229.34 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

