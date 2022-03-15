Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the February 13th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $907,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $893,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 74,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MHI remained flat at $$10.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 31,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

