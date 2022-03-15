Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,194 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.84.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 389,877 shares of company stock worth $12,557,858. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

