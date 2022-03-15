Pinpoint Recovery Solutions (OTCMKTS:PPNT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:PPNT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66.
Pinpoint Recovery Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPNT)
