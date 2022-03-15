Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. 18,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.
The firm has a market cap of C$376.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.29.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:PL)
