Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBAX. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

PBAX remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,122. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. is based in Oakland, California.

