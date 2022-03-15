Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

