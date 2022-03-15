Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0416 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $111,249.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

