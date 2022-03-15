Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.76 ($0.15). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 76,700 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of £6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

