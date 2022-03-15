Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.75

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.76 ($0.15). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 76,700 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of £6.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.
Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)
