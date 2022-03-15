Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

