Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,796.40.

PSMMY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.50) to GBX 2,897 ($37.67) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.21) to GBX 2,650 ($34.46) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.47) price target on the stock. Barclays cut Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.51) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

PSMMY traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 47,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $95.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $3.2842 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

