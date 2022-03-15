PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the lowest is $2.05. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,070. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

