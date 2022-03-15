Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.