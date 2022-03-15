Pendal Group Ltd Sells 2,555 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Asana by 8,284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $114,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after buying an additional 430,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000,000 shares of company stock worth $426,232,500 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.52. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

