Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,869 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.72 per share, with a total value of $1,497,642.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,843.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

