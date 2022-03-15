Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,373,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,876,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,724,000 after buying an additional 2,787,980 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,375,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after buying an additional 90,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 182,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 458,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.94. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

