Pendal Group Ltd Invests $337,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,076 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $288.36 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.32 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.