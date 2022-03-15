Pendal Group Ltd Invests $328,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,094,000 after acquiring an additional 532,351 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,003,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK stock opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.60. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Bank OZK Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.