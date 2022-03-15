Pendal Group Ltd Buys Shares of 17,513 Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

