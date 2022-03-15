Pendal Group Ltd Buys New Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,908. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.