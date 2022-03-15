Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBHC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (Get Rating)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.