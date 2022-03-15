Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paramount Resources TEC Ltd (TSE:TET – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.32. Paramount Resources TEC shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 484,520 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.20.
About Paramount Resources TEC (TSE:TET)
Recommended Stories
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources TEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources TEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.