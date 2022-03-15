Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -115.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -311.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paramount Group by 13,044.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

