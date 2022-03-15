Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $12.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $537.48. 36,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.86. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,376 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

