Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Financial Analysis

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Rating) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 21.33% N/A N/A Shore Bancshares 18.37% 7.97% 0.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $17.67 million 2.49 $3.77 million $0.94 11.71 Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.90 $15.37 million $1.23 16.81

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Pacific Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Valley Bancorp provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, agriculture related businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service providers, and individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers construction and land development, real estate, commercial and agriculture, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit, positive pay, estatement, and order check services; and debit cards. The company operates in Salinas, King City, and Monterey, California. Pacific Valley Bancorp was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services. It also offers commercial checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and overnight investment sweep accounts. The company was founded on March 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.