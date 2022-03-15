P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
In other news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.