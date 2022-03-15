P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. P3 Health Partners has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000.

