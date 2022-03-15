Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYF traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.