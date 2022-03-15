Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 719 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.05 and a 52 week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

