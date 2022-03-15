Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,476,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,967,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,662. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.77.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

