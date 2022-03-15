Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,400. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day moving average of $359.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

