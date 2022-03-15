Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

OWLT stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08. Owlet has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owlet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Owlet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owlet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

