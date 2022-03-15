Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.00 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $153.00 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.28 or 0.06557253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,020.55 or 1.00250721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040648 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 153,681,496 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

