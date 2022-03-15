Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Update

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600,000 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the February 13th total of 10,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $603.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.34. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -113.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 289,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

