Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $592.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 8.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Target Hospitality by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 373.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

