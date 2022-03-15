OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 66,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,405. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $204.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

